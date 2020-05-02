Friday’s announcement of plans to ease coronavirus restrictions as of Monday dominates front pages of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news of the announcement, saying some shops will open on Monday “but masks must be worn”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s insistence that a decision to return a group of migrants at sea to Libya was a “rescue” not a pushback.

The Malta Independent also leads with news of eased measures announced by the prime minister. In a secondary story, the newspaper says the acting police commissioner is “confident” that the police will reach their anti-money laundering targets in time of a looming deadline.

L-Orizzont says COVID-19 measures are to start being eased and quotes the prime minister’s assurance that the decision is “based on medical evidence”.

The newspaper also reports that a Maltese nun in the USA ended up in a coma due to COVID-19 but is now recovering.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia, with its main article highlighting Delia’s calls for workers’ wellbeing and that of their family to be given “the highest priority”. A front-page photo shows Delia handing a box of sweets to members of the police force. Delia gave similar gifts to various other frontline workers.