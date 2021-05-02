The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers

The Sunday Times of Malta says police surveillance and intercepted phone calls back up suspicions that a former police superintendent leaked sensitive details of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation. In another story, the newspaper says people over 30 will be vaccine able to sign up for the COVID-19 from Tuesday.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a National Audit Office report saying that a catering contract at St Vincent de Paul was inflated to make for “free” investment.

Malta Today says that genetic testing of IVF embryos may encounter Presidential resistance.

Illum says that in the first days since their reopening, boutiques have reported a slight movement in sales while beauty parlours reported a major increase.

It-Torċa quotes minister Byron Camilleri, who is responsible for the AFM, saying that complaints about the army have fallen dramatically.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying his vision for Malta is for this to be the best country one can work and progress in.

Kullħadd says that Bulgarian activists are angered at claims being made by Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola.