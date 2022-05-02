The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how Malta is refusing to grant temporary protection status to Ukrainians who fled their country just before February 24, despite strong European Commission advice to do so.

Separately, the newspaper also reports the police are claiming their investigation into the shuttered Pilatus Bank is still “ongoing”, with the bank’s top brass having so far avoided prosecution.

The Malta Independent leads with an article about a Malta-based company that is teaching Ukrainian women how to diffuse explosives. Separately, the newspaper reminds readers that almost all COVID measures have been lifted as of today.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech who on Sunday said he wanted to see a stronger and renewed PN.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that over 65-year-olds can now receive the second COVID booster.