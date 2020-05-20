The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says hairdressers are unsure if they will be able to actually reopen their salons this week unless they obtain a water test certificate that can take over a week to obtain. In another story, the newspaper says Panama Papers firm Nexia BT has been given a new licence requiring “high standards of conduct and compliance” to audit the internal IT systems and protocols of high-risk entities like cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Malta Independent says the relaxation of COVID-19 measures has been welcomed by a number of unions and employer bodies.

Malta Today says Malta has given the European Union an ultimatum on migration and has vowed to veto the choice of Operation Irini’s commander in chief.

L-Orizzont quotes Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli saying that establishments that will not operate according to the new procedures will lose their licence.

In-Nazzjon says that in spite of the relaxation of COVID-19 rules, business owners are in confusion as the new rules will make it difficult for them to be profitable.