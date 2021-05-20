The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Minister Carmelo Abela has confirmed that the police called him in for questioning over allegations that he was involved in a botched bank heist in June 2010. In another story, the newspaper says plans to promote an open-air cinema event organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency have been hushed up after it was due to be held at a time when mass gatherings remain banned.

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont say that a Serb has pleaded not guilty to the Gozo murder of an Egyptian man in 2018.

In-Nazzjon says that Carmelo Abela has been interrogated by the police.