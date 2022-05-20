The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says the body of Lassana Cisse is to be finally repatriated to Ivory Coast, more than three years after the father-of-two was killed in cold blood.

In another story, the newspaper says a survey held over the past few weeks shows that many people in Malta are travelling less and reducing their spending on entertainment and fashion as the cost of living rises.

The Malta Independent speaks to Kharkiv volunteers about the war in Ukraine.

In-Nazzjon says deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne is pleased that prices in Malta have not gone up at the same rate as overseas.

L-Orizzont says low-income earners will be most affected by the increase in food and energy prices because of the war in Ukraine.