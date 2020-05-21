The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says relatives of two migrants who died at sea last month on Wednesday filed a judicial protest against the prime minister, the home affairs minister and the commander of the armed forces over their failure to rescue them. In another story, the newspaper says that at least three members of the traffic police unit arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged overtime racket have been cleared and are back patrolling the streets.

The Malta Independent says a World Health Organisation survey has found that Maltese children top the obesity list and have the lowest life satisfaction.

L-Orizzont says Baxter will be adding 100 new employees to its staff complement.

In-Nazzjon reports on the Nationalist Party’s plan for the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19.