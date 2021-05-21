The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Robert Abela has accused the Nationalist Party of being in cahoots with criminals to push claims linking Minister Carmelo Abela to a failed bank heist. In another story, the newspaper says Malta now has the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates in Europe.

The Malta Independent quotes the Prime Minister saying he will take action if any form of evidence comes out against Abela.

L-Orizzont reports about a woman who has not seen her children for four months as they have been taken to Libya.

In-Nazzjon quotes opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the Prime Minister should place Malta’s interests first and foremost.