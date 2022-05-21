The following are the main stories in Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with testimony from Gozitan courts that the Syrian murdered in Gozo earlier this month attacked the man accused of killing him and wanted to 'slash his throat'.

In another story, the newspaper also cites a study which sheds light on how Maltese ancestors were inbred and shorter than their European counterparts.

The Malta Independent reports on how Ukraine repelled an attack by the Russians in the East as Moscow struggles to gain a foothold in the region.

In-Nazzjon says doctors have confirmed that Rita Ellul, the woman who was murdered in her Għajnsielem apartment earlier this year, died by strangulation.

L-Orizzont reports on how the Attorney General has been ordered by the courts to pay €260,000 in compensation.