These are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says hundreds of restaurants and hairdressers are set to open their doors today after a shutdown of over two months, despite doctors and nurses urging the government to row back on the lifting of more measures. The newspaper also reports that a hydraulic excavator had been ripping away at hard stone at a Ħamrun construction site minutes before the neighbouring property was reduced to a pile of rubble killing mother-of-two Miriam Pace. In a caption story, it says that a tomb that has possibly been lying undisturbed for over 2,000 years has been uncovered in private land in Tarxien.

The Malta Independent says the most optimistic prediction by tourism industry sources is of 1.3 million tourists in 2021.

In-Nazzjon says there are clear divergencies between what the government is imposing and what the health authorities wish for.

L-Orizzont says COVID-19 has given Baxter a push forward.