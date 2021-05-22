These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads public health chief Charmaine Gauci’s defence of strict COVID-19 measures, amid rising criticism about authorities’ reluctance to ease restrictions.

The newspapers also reports from the Gozo law courts, where a woman and her sister were cleared of stalking minister Justyne Caruana.

The Malta Independent focuses on mental health repercussions of the pandemic, with the Chamber of SMEs reporting that almost 50 per cent of employees struggled with increased mental health issues over the past year.

The newspaper also writes that 12-to-15-year-olds are likely to be vaccinated over summer, before they return to school in September.

L-Orizzont writes about concerns about child custody loopholes, highlighting the case of a boy and girl who were taken to Libya by their father without the mother’s consent.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech saying the arts sector is essential for people to be able to develop holistically.