The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Bernard Grech is fighting for a strong result in the party leadership contest, where he is the sole candidate. He is facing splinters within the party, however.

The newspaper also reports that an associate of Yorgen Fenech has been linked in police investigations to a horse doping ring in France.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Infrastructure Malta awarded €17 million in direct orders in the second half of 2021. It also quotes environmentalist Astrid Vella saying the government's planned €700 million spending on the environment will not balance out over-development,

MaltaToday says a company is running the IVF service at Mater Dei Hospital without a contract.

Illum under a picture of Bernard Grech, saying the PN raised its debt by €8 million in two years. (The PN on Sunday denied the claim and said the debt has remained constant.)

It-Torċa quotes former Labour prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici as saying Malta should treat Ukraine and Russia in the same way and should not take sides. The newspaper also explores the situation of police officers who resigned after being found to have taken drugs, saying the punishment was unfair and these people should be helped.

