Photos of patrons at restaurants and clients at hairdressers dominate local front pages this Saturday, as newspapers mark the return to some form of normality for the two sectors.

Times of Malta reports that a former police officer with a tarnished record is among the candidates to become the country’s next police commissioner.

The newspaper also reports on the bumpy experience many restaurant and salon owners experienced on Friday, as they resumed activity after weeks of coronavirus-induced shutdown.

The Malta Independent reports that plans on reopening the airport remain fluid, with a “limited” schedule on the resumption of flights being mooted.

L-Orizzont reports on restaurants reopening, saying establishment owners backed the move and are keen to get back to work.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia warning that thousands of jobs will be at stake if Malta were to fail a Moneyval assessment.