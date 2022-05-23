The following are the stories making the headlines in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports on proposals to reduce pre-trial proceedings before the Criminal Court, including the introduction of a time limit of one year. It also reports that occupancy at migrant open centres is at an all-time low.

The Malta Independent quotes shadow minister Joe Giglio saying the police conduct certificate should include reform progress made by former convicts. It also quotes Bernard Grech saying his work in the PN is not finished, and he appealed for a strong mandate to confirm him as leader.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying tough decisions are needed to restore the PN to its glory. It also says voting in the PN leadership contest starts today.

l-orizzont says it is likely that prices which went up as a result of the war in Ukraine would not be restored to their former levels.