The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that homes for the elderly are running out of resources after weeks of lockdown as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Staff and residents say they feel improsoned. In a separate story, the paper reports on the AFM found no sign of racism in an inquiry following the murder of Lassane Cisse after two soldiers were charged with the crime.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a piece on how the appointment of a new police commissioner risks turning into a farce. It also reports that former minister Konrad Mizzi has given mixed signals on whether he would contest the next general election.

Il-Mument has one story on the front page - a review of various analyses on why the police force needs a "serious" commissioner.