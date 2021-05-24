The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that farmers' sales drop by a quarter whenever the EU publishes a report on local pesticides use. A farmers' group is insisting that the report is flawed. The newspaper also reports that NGOs have criticised the Planning Authority for taking a backseat approach to the construction situation.

The Malta Independent says the prime minister on Sunday defended the cautious approach in the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, saying Malta could not take risks after so much sacrifice. It also says the Planning Authority will decide on works at a Spinola garden and Paceville street embellishment on Thursday.

l-orizzont also leads with the prime minister's remarks on Sunday, saying the overriding principle for the government is to be close to the people. He also hailed the success of the vaccination programme.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Opposition leader saying he wishes to see an economy which benefits all the people. In an oft-repeated pre-election promise, it also says the PN if in government, will build a motorsport track, without taking up precious land.