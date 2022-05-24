The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Labour candidates, on average, spent three times more than Nationalist candidates in the general election.

The Malta Independent says its journalists and volunteers came under Russuan artillery fire near the Ukrainian town of Kharkiv.

In-Nazzjon says 15.5% of party councillors have cast their ballot in the party leadership election. It also quotes a statement by Steward Heathcare blaming the government for the failure of talks on the hospitals concession.

l-orizzont follows up the closure of the Creche in Sliema, with one person raising the concern that babies may be aborted instead of being handed to the nuns. The newspaper also recalls the tragedy, 50 years ago, when a bank clerk was shot dead during a hold-up in Mġarr.