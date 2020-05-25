These are the main stories in Monday's newspapers.
Times of Malta leads with a report on how the price that Malta is paying for its Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) is seven times higher than the European price, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive the cost down to almost record lows.
The newspaper also reports on how new development applications have been in decline for two months in a row since the outbreak of COVID-19, with the bigger drop registered in April.
The Malta Independent also reports on a drop in planning approvals in April, while in a separate article it refers to a planning decision for a hotel in Marsaxlokk, which is set for Thursday.
L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela declaring Malta a COVID-19 safe country.
In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia calling for investment in the industriousness of the Maltese worker to strengthen the economy post COVID-19.
