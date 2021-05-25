The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and most of the other newspapers lead with the announcement that mask-wearing will not be mandatory outdoors for vaccinated people from July 1. The newspaper also reports that Enemalta made a €30m loss last year.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that Malta has achieved herd immunity through the virus immunisation drive.

The Malta Independent also reports that the Degiorgio brothers have claimed to have direct information implicating minister Carmelo Abela to the 2010 HSBC bank heist. The Degiorgio brothers, alleged triggermen in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, are seeking a presidential pardon.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN proposals for prison reforms for dignity and discipline in correctional services.