The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that sales of Maltese bread have plummeted, according to bakeries. It also reports that the domestic violence commissioner has backed calls for a register of abusers.

The Malta Independent reports that the parliamentary secretary for fisheries received €6,200 in campaign donations from fisheries companies, but quotes her saying that will not affect her work. It also reports on an assessment by the Council of Europe's corruption watchdog (GRECO) on weak progress by Malta in updating its anti-corruption laws and practices.

MaltaToday says court delays are a cause for concern for rule of law MEPs currently visiting Malta.

In-Nazzjon says the Public Accounts Committee is due to continue its examination of Electrogas power station contracts. It also reports that according to GRECO, Malta still has to initiate an anti-corruption strategy.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying that robust rule of law will attract investment.