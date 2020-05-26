The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with court testimony in which excavation works near a house which later collapsed in Hamrun was described as having been 'like an earthquake'. The newspaper also reports how military contractors had started a covert operation in Libya from Malta. The operation was meant to intercept military supplies for the Libyan government, but it fizzled out.

The Malta Independent reports how Miriam Pace, the victim of the Hamrun house collapse, suffered anxiety because of the situation in the run-up to the incident. The newspaper also quotes the Superintendent of Public Health saying virus mitigation measures are being discussed ahead of the reopening of childcare centres.

In-Nazzjon also leads with court testimony by the widower of Miriam Pace. The newspaper gives prominence to a PN call for virtual court sittings to stop a situation where thousands of people are being denied justice because no sittings are being held.

L-orizzont says the authorities at St Vincent de Paul Home are receiving 150 requests daily from relatives wishing to visit their elderly relatives. The home has just introduced arrangements for short visits.