The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how a court on Tuesday heard of a freemasons link to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also says that a draft report by the National Audit Office (NAO) has found that consumers could have paid extra charges totalling €6.5 million on their electricity and water bills.

MaltaToday and the Malta Independent also lead with the report on the freemasons' link.

In its secondary story, MaltaToday reports that Air Malta will avoid flying over Belorussian airspace.

The Malta Independent says a report on proposals for roofing the former opera house will be out in the coming weeks.

l-orizzont quotes the superintendent of public health saying Malta is well prepared should a COVID-19 booster shot be required. It also says amendments to the divorce law reducing the time needed for couples to apply for divorce after their marriage break-up has passed all stages in parliament.

In-Nazzjon again leads with the PN's proposals for prison reform, saying the focus is on a true reform of the inmates. It also says the culture minister has no plan for the reopening of the sector from COVID-19 restrictions.