The following are the top stories making the newspapers.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon lead with the findings of a delegation of MEPs about rule of law in Malta. Times of Malta says the MEPs found the reform process too slow and half-hearted. The Malta Independent says the MEPs were concerned about the slow judicial system and also renewed calls for Malta to stop the sale of passports.

In other stories, Times of Malta gives prominence to a call to university students to wake up to injustice. The call was made by former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino.

The Malta Independent says Naxxar council has objected to a Labour councillor's application for an old people's home on ODZ land.

In-Nazzjon features a report by the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, which found that the government was not showing commitment to fight corruption.

l-orizzont carries comments by a psychologist on what could spark cases such as the school shooting in Texas on Wednesday. It also reports that the GWU is calling for advanced payment of cost of living increases to make up for rising prices.