The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the government's welfare agency is seeking access to migrants held on three Captain Morgan ships off Malta. It also reports that there was shock and anger over how social distancing rules were flouted in Floriana football celebrations on Monday.

MaltaToday says that according to the government, most of the migrants held on Captain Morgan boats came from countries considered safe.

The Malta Independent interviews the Equality Commissioner, who said that the new normal should not discriminate.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the Coronavirus increased appreciation of the role of grandparents in family life. It also reports how no new Coronavirus case was detected on Tuesday.

L-orizzont says that according to MHRA president Tony Zahra, the reopening of restaurants was more successful than expected, especially in the Sliema-St Julian's area. It also quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying the reopening of establishments did not put the people in bigger danger.