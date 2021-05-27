The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how Malta blew €650,000 on the Eurovision Song Contest, with funds used to push the Malta singer's odds among bookmakers. It also reports that the Planning Authority has ignored recommendations by the Ombudsman, who had found that works were carried out illegally by the government.

The Malta Independent says that according to a UN study, EU search and rescue authorities work to 'pull back' migrants from Malta's shores.

L-orizzont reports that the European Commission has issued a glowing certificate on the use of EU funds by Malta. It also reports how the government will reimburse spending by victims of crime in criminal proceedings.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech's promise that a future PN government will reimburse consumers what was stolen from them in inflated water and electricity bills,