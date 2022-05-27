The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how a key witness in the Dalligate bribery case is wanted to face charges in connection with an alleged racket that saw sensitive information leaked from the gaming authority.

It also separately reports that amendments to the IVF law will allow genetic testing prior to implantation.

The Malta Independent leads with a statement by Health Minister Chris Fearne that there are no monkeypox cases in Malta and that the COVID situation is under control.

In-Nazzjon also refers to Fearne's assurances on Thursday, while it separately notest that the PN's leadership voting will continue on Friday.

L-orizzont refers to comments by the GWU's Secretary Rita Dimech about women's capabilities being at par with men's abilities.