The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how a gaming consultant wanted in Malta over an alleged racket involving leaked information from the regulator has been arrested in Italy.

It also separately reports that all eyes are on the Nationalist Party as its members vote for its leader Bernard Grech to stay at the helm on Saturday.

The Malta Independent leads with a story on the invasion of Ukraine, detailng how Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in the east. In a secon piece, the newspaper also reports that the PN's general council votes on Grech's leadership on Saturday.

Similarly, In-Nazzjon leads with a story on the PN's leadership voting while in a second story it reports that the UK government will be providing aide to people because of the increase in cost of living.

L-orizzont refers to a strategy that will be aimed at helping the diving industry and reports on a court case that found a man guilty of watching a video of a man having sex with a baby.