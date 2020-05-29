The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday:

Times of Malta leads with news that Malta and Libya will be setting up units to

coordinate operations against illegal migration in the coming weeks. The announcement followed a trip to Libya by Prime Minister Robert Abela, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo.

It also reports on the death of young Michelle Curmi, a woman who suffered head injuries following a motorcycle accident.

The Malta Independent quotes Philip Fenech, deputy president of the Malta Chamber of SMEs saying that restaurant and cafe owners must use their common sense when placing tables and chairs outdoors, and not abuse the situation

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to comments by PN leader Adrian Delia during a webinar organised by Newsbook. He called for a proactive, rather than a reactive approach that invested in future generations.

L-orizzont reports on an appeal by General Workers' Union president Josef Bugeja for a legislative framework that protects teleworking and platform economy.