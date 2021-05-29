The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says elderly people “imprisoned” in care homes are pleading to be allowed out to spend time with family amid warnings from operators that their mental health is “deteriorating rapidly”. In another story, the newspaper says Adrian Hillman arrived in Malta on Friday afternoon after being extradited from the UK to face money-laundering and graft charges.

The Malta Independent says eight organisations and several Pembroke residents have filed an appeal against the Environment and Resources Authority's approval of the environmental impact assessment for the db group project on the former ITS site.

L-Orizzont speaks to a teacher who criticises benchmark examinations held in primary schools.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying a Nationalist government will ensure that the taxation system will be a fair one for small businesses.