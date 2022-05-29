The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says gaming consultant Iosif Galea had been wanted by German authorities since last year but was only arrested last week while on holiday in Italy with a group that included former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

In another story, the newspaper says Bernard Grech vowed to work relentlessly as he was re-elected Nationalist Party leader on Saturday evening, securing 81% of the vote.

Malta Today leads with Grech’s reelection and his promise for unity, discipline and restructuring.

Illum says Grech has promised major reforms within his party.

In-Nazzjon leads with Grech promising the birth of a better party.

Kullħadd says Grech only managed to obtain 72% of the eligible votes.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the sale of property on plan in Malta is becoming difficult due to rising costs but the letting market is doing well.

It-Torċa says it seems that the system for the employment of couriers has been changed.