The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that according to a survey it commissioned, nearly half the Maltese say they are “likely” to change their outlook on life after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the vast majority want the airport to remain shut, despite the devastating economic consequences. In another story, the newspaper speaks to Judge Giovanni Bonello, who says Malta breached the European Convention of Human Rights by coordinating a rescue which effectively pushed back a boatload of migrants to war-torn Libya over the Easter weekend.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the acting police commissioner who says he was deeply disappointed by the traffic branch scandal and considered it a stab in the back.

Malta Today says Malta has unsettled in the European Union in seeking Turkish help to force the Libyan government to control human traffickers.

Illum says Angelo Gafa is the favourite candidate to be appointed new police chief.

Kullħadd water distribution to several areas in Malta will improve on completion of a 9.5-kilometre project.

It-Torċa says new records have been reached in bank deposits.

Il-Mument leads with an interview with PN leader Adrian Delia on the occasion of Worker’s Day.