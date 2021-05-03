The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a large drone is to be deployed from Malta

in a multi-million euro mission that the EU border protection agency Frontex hopes will help support longer rescue operations.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports that five language schools have decided to close their doors for good after the virus pandemic shutdown proved to be too much of a burden.

The Malta Independent reports on how the planning authority will this week decide on the fate of the former Grand Hotel Verdala in Rabat. It also reports on how 30-year-olds will be able to register for vaccination from tomorrow.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said the party will be launching its proposals for the mental health sector. The newspaper also reports on the arrival in Malta of the wife and adopted daughter of a Maltese man who died from COVID-19 in India.

l-orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday said the gradual lifting of COVID measures had been successful, as the number of new cases had remained low. In a separate piece, the newspaper raises awareness about panic attacks and short bouts of ill mental health.