The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Jason Azzopardi’s resignation from the Nationalist Party, which followed an ultimatum after Azzopardi made claims related to a pardon.

In another story, the newspaper says a court has asked the police to investigate claims that ex-OPM official Neville Gafà attempted to bribe witnesses to stop them testifying in a medical visa scam libel case that he lost on Monday.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Gafà story, saying the libel case he lost had been against it.

L-Orizzont says that 31 Ukrainians have benefited from Malta's humanitarian fund.

In-Nazzjon says nurses and midwives are having to pay for the government's shortcomings.