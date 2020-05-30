These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report from court, where a judge found that Yorgen Fenech’s rights were violated by COVID-19 restrictions which brought court proceedings to a standstill.

In a secondary story, the newspaper writes that Italy is considering opening an investigation into the Maltese army over an incident when AFM members allegedly handed migrants fuel and GPS coordinates for Sicily.

The Malta Independent quotes the Finance Minister as saying authorities are making “significant progress” in the fight against money laundering.

L-Orizzont leads with parliamentary secretary Clayton Bartolo arguing that the digital economy has been given a boost by the coronavirus pandemic. The newspaper also gives prominence to a GWU pledge that Wasteserv workers will see no change to their working conditions.

In-Nazzjon splashes with a report on business in Valletta, where shop owners say trade remains slow and are hopeful of a gradual recovery over the coming months.