The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Paul Apap Bologna has resigned as the Maltese representative on the Electrogas consortium’s board after he was outed as the owner of a secret company in the United Arab Emirates. In another story, the newspaper says former Allied Group managing director Adrian Hillman was granted bail on Saturday after a three-hour hearing where he was charged with money laundering, fraud and other crimes, flagged by a magisterial inquiry that kicked off in 2017.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the Qala mayor who hopes to see the day that his locality becomes once again an outside development zone.

Malta Today says that Melvin Theuma’s pardon also grants him immunity for his involvement in HSBC hold-ups and a Vittoriosa casino heist.

Illum leads with a survey which found that half of the Maltese people are in favour of having quotas of foreign workers.

It-Torċa discusses abortion with a nun who says the issue crops up whenever an election is looming.

Il-Mument says hundreds accepted the PN’s call to be part of an electricity bills refund campaign.

Kullħadd says strong interest has been expressed in measures encouraging tourists to visit Malta.