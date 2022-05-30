The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) awarded annually in the national budget is likely to reach a whopping €8 per week, hitting the country’s competitiveness because it will increase costs for businesses, experts believe.

Separately it also reports that traditional ġbejna makers claim Malta’s attempt to get EU-wide protection for their cheese rounds has been worded to favour the island’s dairy giants and will kill off the last remaining sheepherders.

The Malta Independent reports on Heritage Malta's rebranding, with its new logo bearing a strong resemblance to that of an American museum. The newspaper also reports that the final cost of the Central Link project is around €25million.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech about the party's future, following the show of confidence in his leadership on Saturday. The newspaper also reports on how a local jeweller was defrauded €270,000.

L-orizzont leads with a photo of Tony Zarb and news that the leading trade unionist had died aged 68.