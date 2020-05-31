The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Vince Muscat’s family have slammed a six-month “delay” for a new potential presidential pardon that is believed could seriously implicate others, including prominent figures, in criminal activity. In another story, the newspaper says that according to a survey it conducted the majority of Maltese agree with relaxing COVID-19 restrictive measures though they remain firmly against the reopening of the airport any time soon.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that four have been charged and 43 fined over the Floriana championship celebrations.

Malta Today says pilots are continuing to resist COVID-19 cuts in spite of the possibility of dismissals.

Illum says Wasteserv has been forced to dismiss workers employed before the 2017 election because they did not turn up for work, among other reasons.

Kullħadd says the inquiry into migrant deaths has concluded that the two complaints filed by an NGO were not based on proof.

It-Torċa says the inquiry has cleared the Prime Minister, the Brigadier and AFM personnel.

Il-Mument quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying Malta can only have a strong economy if the people are healthy.