These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports that according to the Ombudsman, a 2016 police selection process for the promotion of superintendents to the post of assistant commissioner was vitiated, and a fresh call ought to be issued.

In a separate piece, the newspaper refers to reports by hoteliers who are feeling positive about the tourism season as they begin to receive bookings for the summer months.

The Malta Independent reports that plans to replace a Marsalforn seafront snackbar with a seven-storey building have been submitted to the planning authority.

The newspaper also gives prominence to temporary delays in the administration of COVID vaccinations.

L-Orizzont meanwhile gives prominence to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday said he was cautious, but was looking forward to the reopening of tourism.

The newspaper also marks World No-Tobacco Day with an article claiming that smoking kills one person a day in Malta.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said a Nationalist government would seek a cheaper source of energy. It also gives prominence to the launch of an online system through which ARMS consumers can register their complaints after Grech promised to refund some €50 million “stolen” by the government since 2013 through overbilling.