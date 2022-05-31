The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Information and Data Protection Commissioner has launched an investigation after reports that thousands of medical records can be viewed by anyone who enters the abandoned St Pulip’s hospital in Santa Venera.

In another story, the newspaper says a review commissioned by Enemalta concluded that the state-owned energy company knew it was paying triple the original price for its shares in a Montenegro wind farm.

The Malta Independent says a report has found that the MCAST knew about staff sexual misconduct in front of disabled students and did nothing to report it.

In-Nazzjon says the Home Affairs Minister has failed to say why Iosif Galea had been allowed to leave the country.

L-Orizzont leads with a tribute to the late Tony Zarb publishing one of his last interviews with the newspaper.