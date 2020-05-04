These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Monday May 4, 2020.

Times of Malta reports on a survey by the Chamber of Commerce which found that only a quarter of businesses believe their sales will reach the same levels recorded before the novel coronavirus outbreak, within a year’s time.

The newspaper also reports on a group of some 90 migrants a drift at sea facing an unknown future as Malta continued to insist the European Union pulls its weight in the migrant crisis.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the Malta Developers’ Association which says it is in favour of introducing a penalty points system for contractors who do not abide by the law.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on priest Hayden William who is in Malta’s prison providing spiritual guidance to inmates during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia who is proposing that a chamber in Valletta’s Parliament building be renamed after assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.