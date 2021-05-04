The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Joseph Muscat’s bank deposits shot up by €191,000 in the year he quit as prime minister, a comparison of his asset declarations to parliament shows. His declaration for 2020 also lists two new properties. In another story, the newspaper says that an inmate who claimed torture in prison has been put in solitary confinement.

The Malta Independent says that a chief executive to head the Malta Financial Services Authority is being sought.

L-Orizzont reports about Monday’s cabinet meeting during which Prime Minister Robert Abela said that a national strategy for the rights of people with a disability is to be drawn up.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that the Nationalist Party will be drawing up a policy that meets people’s aspirations.