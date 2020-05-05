The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Opposition leader Adrian Delia has once again declared he has no money to his name in his annual financial filings in parliament. In another story, the newspaper says shopping streets were noticeably more populated on Monday as non-essential shops reopened after 42 days and clear skies enticed some people to leave their homes.

The Malta Independent says a deal has been reached with pharmacists for the sale of face masks and shields to resume.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying he is confident that COVID-19 is under control.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting the Opposition leader had with the Malta Federation of Professional Associations.