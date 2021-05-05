The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the testimony given by the widow of murder victim Carmel Chircop who told court how her late husband had tried to recover €600,000 owed to him by the man now accused of commissioning his killing. In another story, the newspaper quotes the health minister saying that the government is set to unveil its plan for the relaxation of more coronavirus measures “in the coming days”.

The Malta Independent also lead with Chircop’s testimony saying she settled for €165,000 of the debt owed.

Malta Today says that investment firms that failed anti-money laundering checks in 2020 have been fined €1.3 million.

L-Orizzont leads with a €3.7 million agreement reached with Fondazzjoni Wens.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s promise of a fairer taxation system for SMEs.