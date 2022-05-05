The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says multiple sources confirmed to it that Corradino prison’s head of administration and operations Randolph Spiteri is to be replaced.

In another story, the newspaper says a priest has won a defamation case against a man who alleged that he had ignored and covered up child sex abuse in Gozo.

The Malta Independent says that Bank of Valletta has settled the Deiulemar case for €182.5 million.

L-Orizzont quotes Moneyval saying that Malta has made significant progress.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting Opposition leader Bernard Grech had with the Chamber of Commerce.