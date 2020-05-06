The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a young survivor recounting the ordeal of trying to save his friend from the rough sea, before a strong wave suddenly pulled the victim away from an improvised rope made of clothes. In another story, the newspaper says former prime minister Joseph Muscat is among a small team of advisers being consulted to help draft Malta’s post-COVID19 economic recovery plan.

The Malta Independent says the Construction Authority will have the power to disqualify contractors who break the law.

Malta Today reports on a Planning Application for a quarry in Wied Inċita to be extended by 12,500 square metres.

L-Orizzont says that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe seems to be over.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo saying that a structured and long term plan is needed for the tourism sector.