The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia who says Malta is seeking a compromise with the EU on its proposal to ban the transportation of Russian oil on EU-flagged or controlled ships.

In another story, the newspaper says financial experts have been brought in to draw up a plan to solve the PN’s debt crisis, which is putting a €2 million strain annually on the party’s cashflows.

The Malta Independent leads its national news with the death of a biker in an accident at the Coast Road.

L-Orizzont speaks to a police officer who saved a girl from being hit by a car and says the biggest honour for members of the force is to be as close to the people as possible.

In-Nazzjon leads with a Nationalist Parrty statement seeking answers to claims that a company close to the Labour Party was given €424,000 worth of direct orders in one day.