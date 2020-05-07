The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says one of the lawyers working in the attorney general’s office during the prosecution of alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech has left and joined the defence team. In another story, the newspaper says Air Malta has finalised its post COVID-19 business plan, under which it will retain more pilots and cabin crew than originally projected and operate up to five aircraft by the summer of 2021 instead of just two.

The Malta Independent says VAT on face masks and shields has been reduced to 5%.

L-Orizzont leads with the European Commission’s spring forecast for Malta.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that everyone has to work together to avoid a humanitarian crisis because of migration.