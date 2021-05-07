The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that several COVID-19 measures are to be relaxed over the next few weeks under a schedule that Health Minister Chris Fearne warned could be reversed if the numbers go back up.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that calls to a hotline for people suffering from eating disorders shot up by a third last year, and experts say they are dealing with more severe and younger cases than they did before the pandemic hit.

The Malta Independent too reports on the relaxation of COVID measures, while in a separate article it notes that the use of face masks at the beach will no longer be enforced as of June 1.

Apart from reporting on COVID measures, L-Orizzont also quotes the Operations and Facilities Manager of the shopping mall CenterParc saying he believed it will be a good summer for businesses.

In-Nazzjon refers to a joint statement by former leader Adrian Delia and fellow MP Jason Azzopardi, who on Thursday committed themselves to focus their energies on the good of the party.

In another frontpage article, it meanwhile reports that the PN's proposals about a more just taxation system have been welcomed by stakeholders.