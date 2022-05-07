These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with police witnesses’ account in court of how blood traces found on the wall of a house where a murder suspect lived matched that of his alleged victim. Inspectors were speaking in the compilation of evidence against Elliot Paul Busuttil, who stands accused of murdering Mario Farrugia.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that Agriculture Minister and former Heritage Malta chairman Anton Refalo was questioned by police this week following the discovery of a heritage artefact in his private garden.

The Malta Independent leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela accusing his counterpart Bernard Grech of refusing to compromise on the nomination of constitutional roles such as the Speaker or Ombudsman. Grech “always take the confrontation approach”, Abela complained.

L-Orizzont also gives prominence to news from the compilation of evidence against Busuttil, also reporting that Farrugia’s blood was found on the suspect’s walls.

The newspaper also gives prominence to civil service chief Mario Cutajar’s announcement that he will be retiring, and reports that a former police sergeant has won €117,000 in compensation over an unfair dismissal 21 years ago.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that Ukrainian president Voldomyr Zelensky will address Malta’s parliament on Tuesday afternoon. The newspaper also gives prominence to parliament opening for a new legislature on Saturday.