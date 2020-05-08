The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the government had chartered the second Captain Morgan ship to house another 105 migrants rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta as a group of eight migrants, including children, were allowed to land despite the decision to close its ports.

In another story, it quotes Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis describing as “insensitive” the decision by a lawyer in the attorney general’s office to switch sides and join the defence team of alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

The Malta Independent says many teachers were hesitant to go back to school for Skolasajf, according to the teachers’ union. It also says there has been a flood of objections to the proposed 31-storey tower in Sliema.

L-Orizzont quotes the former dean of the Law Faculty, Kevin Aquilina, as saying that any comments on the decision by the lawyer to join the defence team of Yorgen Fenech would not be wise.

In another story, the newspaper reports about the possibility that court hearings start again in the coming days.

In-Nazzjon leads with the tragic traffic accident that claimed the life of postwoman Elenia Briffa on Thursday morning. It also gives prominence to a statement by the Nationalist Party which called on ministers exposed for having used public funds for their personal Facebook pages to return the money.

In its third story, the newspaper says that the price of oil is now cheaper than that of water.